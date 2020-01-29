Sarah Elizabeth Fears was born January 21, 1937 in Henderson, TX and passed away January 21, 2020 in Tyler, TX. Graveside services for Mrs. Fears was held Saturday, January 25 at Duncan Cemetery in Henderson at one o’clock in the afternoon. A visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday at Rader Funeral Home of Henderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ruth Irvin, her brother, Charles Irvin, Jr. and by her husband, William Hays Fears.
She is survived by her son, David Fears and wife Samantha of Tyler, and her daughter, Rebecca Timm and Husband Bill of Tyler. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessica Fears of Dallas, TX, James Fleshman of Ft. Hood, TX and Jody Miller of Dallas, TX, great grandson, Luke James Miller and her brother, Robert Irvin of Henderson.
Sarah started life in a loving home with two older brothers. Her education included graduation from Henderson High School in 1955 and an education in nursing with her Licensed Vocational Nursing or LVN degree in 1956. She was blessed with the love and marriage of her high school sweetheart, William Hays Fears and enjoyed 57 years of matrimony. God blessed her with a son and a daughter. As much as she loved her children her heart was full to bursting over the joys she expressed as she became a grandmother to the three busy, loud and loving grandchildren. And then an amazing thing happened as her heart grew again with the joy of a great grandson, Luke James Miller. She was also blessed with more than just a brother, Robert Irvin was her best friend, confidant and guardian angel.
