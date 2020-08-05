Funeral services for Mrs. Sarah Clark Kelley, 85, of Henderson were held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Owens officiating. Interment followed at Rusk County Memorial Gardens under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Kelley was born June 25, 1935 to the late Willie Daniel and Eunice Beatrice Erskine Bird in Lampasas County, Texas. She spent most of her life in Rusk County and retired from Henderson Memorial Hospital as a LVN. Mrs. Kelley was a member of the Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Eunice Bird; her first husband, Walter Clark; her second husband, R. J. Kelley; and sons, Wayne Clark, and Eric Clark.
Survivors include her son, William Clark of Henderson, daughter-in-law, Nella Clark Parker of Weatherford; sister, Betty Fae Watson of Rolling Oak; grandchildren, Stanley Clark, Vanessa Jackson and husband Chris, Jason Clark and wife Cassie Poe, Mandy Clark; great-grandchildren, Dessirhae Percy, Dylen Clark, Daniel Benavides, Yandel Tirado, Joshua Stout, Chelsea Jackson, Deric Clark, Nickolai Jackson; and great-great grandchildren, Mason Percy, Keaston Percy, and Waylon Clark.
Pallbearers were Daniel Benavides, Jason Clark, Raymond Clark, Robert Clark, Stanley Clark, and Jerry Comstock.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.