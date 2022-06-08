A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Sandra Sellers Watts, 78, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Mayhugh officiating.
The family will receive friends before and after the service on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Watts passed from this life on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Tyler. She was born on October 12, 1943, in Texas City to the late Bill and Sue Sellers and lived in Laneville until leaving for college. She was the oldest of 3 girls, a big sister to Karen Briscoe and Sherry Lee Brady. Sandra graduated as Valedictorian from Laneville High School and then as Valedictorian of her class at Stephen F. Austin State University. She went on to receive her MA in Education from SFA and was offered a teaching position when she graduated. Mrs. Watts taught mostly 3rd and 4th grades for 22 years at Central Elementary in Henderson and Bayshore Elementary in LaPorte, Texas. She had a positive impact on many young children. Upon her retirement from teaching, Sandra became a residential building contractor and real estate agent. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Henderson.
Sandra had many accomplishments throughout her life. She was a published author, concert-level pianist and played for many venues, was a voracious reader and writer, and always fought for the underdog. Mrs. Watts was a lover of nature and all things beautiful. Up to her last week in life, she was ordering Zinnia seeds for planting. She also had a neighborhood library for the children. In addition, she would open her doors on pretty days and the neighborhood children would sit in her yard and listen to her play piano.
Mrs. Watts was dedicated to family. She had 2 children, Stephanie Houston and Joey Watts, and she was always there when they needed her. She was the most interesting person to talk to. Sandra was an excellent teacher and businesswoman and provided her children with the most wonderful childhood. She will be missed and never forgotten.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Sellers Guido; grandson, Samuel Charles Watts; and granddaughter, Eden Grace Watts.
Survivors include her children, Joey Watts and wife Carrie of Henderson and Stephanie Watts Houston of Henderson; sister, Karen Briscoe and husband Larry of Bellaire, Texas; grandchildren, Case Watts, Trent Watts, and Suzanna Sanchez and husband Gabriel; new addition to her life, Joseph Brady Watts; nieces and nephews, Meredith Briscoe Driver and husband George Driver and their daughter Avery Briscoe Driver, James Nathan Briscoe and fiancé Jennifer Truss, son Luke Briscoe, and daughters Allie Briscoe and Kate Briscoe; special cousins, Katherine Moseley Daigre and husband Billy Daigre and their son Cristian Daigre; Caroline Moseley Taylor and husband Jimmie Taylor and their son Mark Allan Garner and daughter Taryn Taylor; and the father of her children, Joe Watts of Laneville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:
• Laneville School Scholarship, 7415 Hwy 1798 W, Laneville, TX 75667.
• First United Methodist Church, 204 N Marshall St, Henderson, TX 75652.
• Laneville New United Methodist Church, 6923 FM 1798, Laneville, TX 75667.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.