Funeral services for Mrs. Sandra Prior, 80, of Thorndale, Pennsylvania, were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Father Joe Kannampuzha officiating. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the funeral home.
Sandra passed away September 20, 2020, in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. She is survived by 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
She was married for 42 years to her loving husband, Alan Prior. Sandra loved challenges. She was on the go all the time. Sandra was a very good homemaker. She was so good she should have been an interior decorator. She was a great mother and loving wife. Behind every great man there is a woman. Alan retired as Regional Vice President for Arby’s Roast Beef, and Sandra was the force behind Alan’s success. Sandra was Alan’s buddy, his pal, his lover, and his friend. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
