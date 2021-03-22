Sandra Kay Jones Minor, 65, was born June 28, 1955 to Andrew and Mildred Jones in Tyler, Texas.
She was a native of Rusk County for her entire life. She attended and graduated Gaston Elementary and West Rusk Schools in 1973. She was employed at Pen-Ray Pharmacy until her health declined. She was a member of Calvary Assembly of God for 60 years and a devout Christian. She loved to travel and read books and visit grandkids. Her favorite travel destination was to the Gulf of Mexico. After 48 years of marriage to Henry, they retired to the country. Sandra survived breast cancer, back surgeries and liver disease. God chose to take her home to rest on March 18, 2021.
Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Jones and maternal grandmother, Dortha Jimerson.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Vernon Minor, her mother, Mildred L. Jones, her sister, Nancy Smith, her brother, Robert J. Jones and four children: Henry P. Minor and fiancé, Becky Trujillo, Lisa Kay Diaz and husband, Miguel, Mark T. Minor and wife, Kimberly, April Lynn Snider and husband Jason.
Sandra was blessed with eight grandkids and two great grandkids: Mark Austin Diaz, Matthew Scott Deleon, Oralia Kay Diaz, Brianna Raine Minor, William Asher Minor, Kaylynn Michelle Minor, Travis Henry Snider, Ethan Gene Snider, Henry Levade Minor and Emilia Rose Minor.
Funeral services will be held 2 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Davis Cemetery under direction of Rader Funeral Home with Bro. Ketcham officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 pm at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Deleon, Miguel Diaz, Angel Diaz, Mark Diaz, Asher Minor, Clay Minor, Marvin Steveson and Matt Osteen. Honorary pallbearer is Jason Snider.
