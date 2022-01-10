Funeral services for Mrs. Sandra Janice Gibson, 77, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Kuykendall officiating. Following the service, a private family graveside will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gibson passed from this life on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Hospice of East Texas Homeplace. She was born on May 20, 1944 to the late Dempsey and Sible (Sanders) Burrow, in Henderson, Texas. Mrs. Gibson was the former owner of New You Reducing System and a former Registered Nurse at UT Health Henderson. She was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gail Gibson; and brother Dan Burrow.
Survivors include her sons, Chad Gibson and wife Melissa of Shelbyville, and Dan Gibson and wife Malissa of Wright City; three grandsons, Austin Gibson, Dillon Gibson, and Hunter Gibson; two granddaughters, Madison Gibson and Bailey Gibson; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Chris Howeth, Joe Searcy, Austin Gibson, Dillon Gibson, Hunter Gibson, and Shannon Standard.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
