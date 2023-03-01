Cox

Funeral Services for Ms. Sandra Cox, 74, of Tyler, formerly of Henderson, will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10 a.m., in the chapel of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral home with Rev. Mike Ledbetter officiating. Interment will follow at Sacul Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral home.

Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the funeral home.

