Funeral Services for Ms. Sandra Cox, 74, of Tyler, formerly of Henderson, will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10 a.m., in the chapel of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral home with Rev. Mike Ledbetter officiating. Interment will follow at Sacul Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral home.
Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the funeral home.
Ms. Sandra Cox passed away February 26, 2023 in Tyler, Texas. She was born on June 6, 1948 in Lufkin, Texas to the late William “Bill” Ham and Virginia Dale Ham. Ms. Sandra attended Friendly Baptist Church in Tyler, she retired from Safeway, worked in Henderson, Kilgore, and Tyler, as a cashier and at other various businesses.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” Ham and Virginia Ham.
Survivors Include her daughters, Genna Stewart and husband, Jesse of Henderson, Jessica McInroe and husband, John of Arp; brother, Mike Ham and wife, Charlene of Henderson; grandchildren, Cody McInroe and wife, Calli, Colton McInroe, Carissa McInroe, Logan Stewart, Cecilia Stewart, Courtney Nelson and Ashley Pool; 8 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Pallbearers are Jesse Stewart, John McInroe, Kirk Permenter, Lance Permenter, Jared Ham, Colton McInroe, and Cody McInroe.
A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, who were involved in her care. She had so many close friends at Disciple Place Apartments in Tyler, each and every one was special to her.
