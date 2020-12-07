Funeral services for Mr. Sammy Baker, 78, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Powell, Dave Powell, and Tad Titlow officiating. Interment will follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
Mr. Baker passed from this life on December 2, 2020, at UT Health in Tyler. He was born January 19, 1942, in Garrison to the late Ulysses and Quida (Franks) Baker and spent most of his life in Henderson. Sammy was the long-time owner and operator of Standard Termite and Pest Control, and he was a member of Second Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Jean Baker; and sisters, Peggy Wallace, Bobbie Baker, and Linnie Baker.
Survivors include his sons, Rocky Baker and Ricky Baker, both of Henderson; sisters, Judy Hall and Billie Jane Hammett, both of Henderson; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
Pallbearers will be Frankie Mele, Clay Baker, Gunner Baker, Ty Baker, Tad Baker, Mike Tillison, Johnny Tillison, Jerry Lee Wallace, and Kolton Wallace. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Reedy, Kenneth Watson, Roy Hall, and Ken Hammett.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
