The family of Mr. Sam Jeffus, 54, of Henderson, will hold a graveside service at Lakewood Memorial Park with Henderson Police Chaplain Stacie Horne and Jason Taylor of Bar None Cowboy Church officiating, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Mr. Jeffus passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born June 11, 1965 in Aurora, Colorado. He graduated from Union Grove High School, and served his country in the Desert Storm conflict with the US Marine Corps special forces unit. He worked in law enforcement, and most recently had been a driver for Jerry’s Wrecker service.
Preceded in death by Jerry Lee Wallace, Sr., and niece Camille Wallace.
Survivors include: his wife, Becky Jeffus of Henderson; father Sam Jeffus and wife Leta of Chidester, AR, and mother, Kathy Bates of Florida; daughter, Samantha Hesse and husband Randy of Sulfur, LA; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Beverly Holloway of Nacogdoches; Children, Jake Sepulvado, Lacie Holloway, Kacie Sepulvado, all of Nacogdoches. Grandchildren, Shay Hesse and Ray Hesse of Sulphur La., Johnny Ray Berryhill, of Nacogdoches; nieces and nephews, Little Will Wallace, Richard Wallace, Connor-Man Wallace, Braxton Wallace, and Ainsley Wallace; special friend, and like a sister, Sherry Watts King of Gladewater, and Brothers by Love, Jerry Lee Wallace Jr. and his wife Cheyenne of Mt. Enterprise, and Kolton Lee Wallace and wife Ashley of Henderson.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
