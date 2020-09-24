Services for Ruth Harrison, 90 of Henderson will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Church on The Rock with Bro. Randy Seybert and Bro. Shelby Crump officiating. Burial will be in the Clark Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
Ruth was born on September 20, 1929 in Carthage to Eddie and Ether Thrash Gentry.
She was member of Church on The Rock and volunteered for Daingerfield Senior Citizens meals on wheels.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Billy Harrison, daughter Nelda Wellborn, 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
Survived by her daughter Jackie Husband and husband James of Henderson; son Billy Mack Harrison and wife Lisa of Daingerfield; brother Vestle Gentry and wife Diana of Longview; grandchildren Cindy Yocum (Michael), Kelli Frizzell (Charles), Jason Husband (Brandy), Amanda Case (Jerry), Kyle Harrison (Deanna), Krystal Griffin (Joel), Scott Wellborn; 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren Benjamin and Madalynn Toribio; several nieces and nephews.
Family did receive friends from 6 till 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com
