Funeral services for Mr. Russel G. Pringle, 80, of Henderson, will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Bob Payne officiating. Entombment will follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Mr. Pringle passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at UT Tyler. He was born July 19, 1940, in Austin, PA. to the late William and Hazel (House) Pringle. Russel loved to laugh, and had the most incredible smile! He was an avid sports fan, but loved to be active, working with his hands, and also enjoyed feeding the horses. He was always excited to see his grandkids, and play ball with them. He will be truly missed by all those who loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings.
Survivors include: his wife of 39 years, Anna P. Pringle of Henderson; daughter, Kathy Reed and husband Bill of Henderson; brothers, Charles L. Pringle and wife Sybil of Waller, TX, and Richard Pringle of Norman, OK, sister, Donna Gioia of Lockport, NY; two grandchildren, Amy Patchell of Sierra Vista, AZ, and Christopher Reed of New London; five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
