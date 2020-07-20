Private graveside services will be held for Ruby Nell Heim, age 68 of Lindale, TX, at the Lindale City Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ruby passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Tyler, TX.
She was born March 28, 1952 in Longview, TX to the late Ezell McClintock and Robbie Nell (Morrow) Hornsby. Ruby has lived in Lindale for the last 8 years and was previously of Henderson, TX for 12 years and Athens, TX for 23 years.
As a devout Christian lady, she was a member of Mt. Sylvan Baptist Church and with a true servant’s heart she was a loving Homemaker. Ruby enjoyed reading, working in her yard, and spending time loving her precious grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Hornsby.
Ruby is survived by her husband of 50 years, Velmer Heim Jr. of Lindale, TX; children, Stephen Heim of Lindale, TX, Stephanie Allen and husband, Joe of Surprise, AZ, Erick Heim and wife, Stacie of Tyler, TX; brothers, Danny Hornsby of Sacul, TX and Tim Hornsby of Henderson, TX; sister, Elizabeth Fowler of Overton, TX; 11 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
In Lieu of flowers the family has ask that donations be made to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, stopsarcoidosis.org or to the Mt. Sylvan Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1630, Lindale, TX 75771, mtsylvanbc.org
