Ruby Marie Findley King passed away February 4, 2020 at the Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
A resident of the Mount Enterprise area, she was born September 19, 1950 in Houston, Texas to James Haskell Findley and Hazel Florence Brooks Findley.
She is survived by three sons: Jerry Glenn Baty, James “Jaime” Burnett Baty Springer, and Brent Irvin Hair.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation services were performed by the Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Texas.
A family celebration of life luncheon will be held in her honor on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas at the Golden Corral Restaurant from 2-4 p.m.
