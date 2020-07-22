Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Furqueron Powers, 77, of New Salem, were held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Ron Byrd officiating. Interment followed at New Salem Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Powers passed away July 17, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 15, 1942 in New Orleans, LA to the late Claude D. and Edith Hailey Furqueron. Mrs. Powers was a multi-business owner and an entrepreneur. She was the president of the American Legion Post #140 Ladies Auxiliary for over forty years and was also the president of the 8&40 Le Petit Salon #364. Mrs. Powers attended New Salem Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude D. and Edith Hailey Furqueron; and siblings, Donnie Furqueron, Christine Golden, and Carl Furqueron.
Survivors include her husband J.W. “Sonny” Powers of New Salem; children, John Prior and wife Shona of Chapman, Danny Prior of New Salem, Tammy Prior Honea of Henderson; brother, Buddy Furqueron Sr., and wife Linda of Arp; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Jason Brooks, David Brooks, Wayne Bertrant Jr., Sean Dickey, Bravlio Najera, and Johnny Smith.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.