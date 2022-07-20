Mrs. Allison passed from this life on July 15, 2022, in Houston. Graveside services were held Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park in Henderson with Rev. Dwain Knight officiating.
Ruby was born in Henderson, Texas, June 26, 1936, to her parents, A. T. and Louise Boren.
She graduated from Henderson High School in 1954. After graduating, she attended Baylor University, majoring in Education, for one year, then went to Kilgore Jr. College, where she was a Rangerette and also Homecoming Queen in 1956. The next two years she attended S. F. A. in Nacogdoches, where she got her Bachelors Degree in Education. Her first job was teaching at Birdwell Elementary in Tyler, Texas. She married her school sweetheart, Bobby Allison in 1964, and they moved to Midland, Texas where he was working, and she continued to teach school. In 1968, they moved to Houston where Bobby worked for Union Oil, and she continued teaching until her precious baby boy was born on December 7, 1971. They named him William Clinton Allison. She had a love of animals, especially horses. When she was young, she had a horse named Trigger and rode all over town. Ruby enjoyed all outdoor activities, such as hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with her family. She attended Westway Baptist Church in Houston.
Survivors include her son, Clint Allison of Houston; brother, Bill Boren and wife Carolyn of Henderson; nephews, Mark Boren of Dallas, Al Boren of Brachfield; niece, Gina Boren Weaver of Cartersville, Georgia, and her great nephews, and nieces, whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her parents, A. T. and Louise Boren; husband, Bobby Allison; and her beloved nephew, William Bret Boren.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
