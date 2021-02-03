Funeral services for Mrs. Rozelle “Rose” Wylie Cain, 94, of the Chapman community, was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Macky Buchanan officiating. Interment will follow at Bridges Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Cain was born May 7, 1926 in Rusk County to the late Elmer Ward and Maude (Waldrup) Wylie. Rose liked to sew and quilt, and loved reading. It was said that “she was the cook, and Nathan was the baker.” Folks loved her sweet potatoes. She worked several years at Walmart before retiring, and she was the last member of the Willow Springs Presbyterian Church of Chapman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan A. Cain; granddaughter, Tamara Cain; step-son, Robert “Bob” Earl Cain, and seven siblings.
Survivors include: two children, Billy Cain of Kemah, and Melissa Cain Gangloff and husband Frank of Carthage; grandchildren, Taryn Cain Bakka and husband Ron of Wimberly, Denise Cain Davis and husband Tracy of Tomball, Becky Cain of Kyle, Cricket Cain Castro and husband Danny of Bacliff, and Chad Rivers of Henderson; eight great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Patsy Reynolds and husband Travis of Henderson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers are Chad Rivers, Jacob Cain Davis, Miguel Munoz, Micah Cain Davis, Kyle Weatherford, and Stanley Berry.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
