Mr. Roy Oliver Bench, 92, of Henderson, passed away May 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 23, 1929, in Celeste, Texas, to Oliver Floyd and Cora Ella (Nowland) Bench.
Roy worked for many years at Dallas Power and Light, which became Texas Utilities, where he retired as the Manager of Safety and Industrial Health. He had a Bachelor’s Degree from SMU.
Roy could fix anything he set his mind to. He enjoyed woodworking in his spare time. After his retirement, Roy enjoyed going golfing, and getting on the computer, but the most important thing to Roy was serving God. He did this in many ways including being an elder for the Church of Christ. He loved to sing, especially hymns. He has been a member of the South Main Church of Christ since moving to Henderson in 2013.
He was preceded in death by his parents, O. F. and Ella Bench; siblings, Inez Smithey, Albert Bench, Newman Bench, Ozell Bench, Troy Glen Bench, and great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Moorehead.
Survivors include his wife of almost 75 years, LaFern Bench; children, Michael Bench and wife Joli, Neva Davis and husband Bobby; adopted children, Bill and Ann Wisecarver; brother, Gordon Bench and wife Judy; grandchildren, Nicole Largent and husband Brandon, Ella Bench, LeeAnn Pendley and husband Eric, Lois Moorehead and husband Wes, Amy Sham and husband Mike, Tiffany Wilfong and husband Chad; great grandchildren, Breann Largent, Wade Largent, Zakary Largent, Kyli Moorehead; great-great grandchild, Eryn Blair; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the South Main Church of Christ Missions Fund or the South Main Church of Christ Members Benevolence Fund, 402 South Main Street, Henderson, TX 75654.
A Celebration of Roy’s Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at South Main Church of Christ with Bro. Bob Payne and Bro. Danny Snell officiating.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
