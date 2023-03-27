Ross Norman Davis, 5, passed from this life on Saturday, March 18, 2023. He was born June 27, 2017, in Tyler, Texas to Daryl and Whitney Davis. He attended South Main Church Of Christ of Henderson. Ross was a dinosaur expert; he loved riding bikes, coloring and reading with his beloved family members.
Ross is survived by his parents Daryl and Whitney Davis of Henderson and his baby sister Palmer Danielle Louise, who he adored; his maternal grandparents Melody “Glami” Lade of Tyler and Dan “Papa” Lade of Frankston; his paternal grandparents Joe “JoJo” Davis and Kathy “KeeKee” Davis of Henderson; Danielle “Aunt Dani” Lade (Uncle Andy “Meatsauce” Krouse), and cousin Scarlett Hodge; Uncle Collin Lade; Uncle Dusty Davis (Aunt Amanda) of Lone Oak, Texas and cousins Jentry, JP, and Jayson; Uncle Danny Davis (Aunt Mandi) of Flint, Texas and cousin Anson as well as a host of family and friends.
