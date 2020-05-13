Private family graveside services for Mrs. Rose Love, 82, of Henderson will be held at Walton Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Love passed from this life on May 11, 2020, at her residence. She was born August 10, 1937, in Port Arthur to the late Marvin and Ruth Drury Corder. Rose’s whole career was based in the Oil and Gas industry where she was in equipment sales. She was also a successful entrepreneur, opening and operating several businesses from the 1960s to present day. Rose, along with her husband Don, enjoyed raising beef cattle, namely Registered Horned Herefords, and together they ran a large ranch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Ruth Corder; husband, Don Love; son, Thomas “Blaine” Pierce; and brothers, John Marvin Corder, James Corder, and Bobbie Corder.
She is survived by her sons, D Love and wife Joann of Henderson, Rick Love and wife Renee of Longview; brother, Randy Corder of Nogalus Prairie, Texas; seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
