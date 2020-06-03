Graveside services for Mrs. Rose Mae Newman, 84, of Price were held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Duncan Cemetery with Randall Gill officiating. Interment followed under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Newman passed away May 28, 2020 in Pecos, Texas. She was born December 28, 1935 in Childs, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Lucy Scoville Bronson and has lived in Price since 1975. She was a member of Carlisle Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lucy Bronson; and her husband, Lenton Newman.
Survivors include her son, Robert Oakley Menhennett II and wife Gaile of Kingsport, TN; daughter, ReLinda Menhennett of Pecos, TX; grandchildren, Chandra Rittenhouse, Matthew Menhennett, Zachary Sahuque; great-grandchildren, Rickie Chambers, Katie Rittenhouse, Krystal Rittenhouse, Aiden Menhennett, Giovanni Sahuque; and many members of the Carlisle/Price community.
Honorary pallbearers were Mario Gutierrez, DeWae Polk, Rigoberto Escobedo, Zachary Sahuque, Matthew Menhennett, and Michael Sprayberry.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Price community for their love and support.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.