A celebration of Life for Rondell Edward Duncan, Sr., 77 of Overton, was scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in the Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Atwell Hankins and Reverend Mike Madlock officiating.
Mr. Duncan passed awaySunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Tyler. He was born June 21, 1942 in Henderson to the late Derwin Rondell and Carrie Mae Sutton Duncan. He married Shera Faye Buckelew July 3, 1962 in Tyler and worked at Tyler Pipe as a supervisor and retired after 30 years. After his retirement, he owned and operated J.C. Pawn Shop in Tyler for 22 years. He was a member and trustee at Bible Baptist Church in Overton.
Besides his parents, Rondell was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Kay Duncan in 1969, a son, Rondell Edward Duncan Jr. in 1990, and a brother, Gilbert Duncan.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Shera Duncan of Overton; a grandson and his wife, Johnathan and Roxie Duncan of Teaserville; an ex-daughter-in-law, Darlene Darcy McCarty of Loga Vista; an ex-granddaughter, Farrar Richardson of Lindale; a great-granddaughter; the sunshine of her Pappy’s life, Aunaleigh Faith Duncan; two step-great-grandchildren, Caden and Chelsie Bryant; a nephew and his wife, Mark and Holly Duncan of Roanoke; two great nieces and a great nephew-in-law, Taya and Mark Duncan and Tara Duncan; two great nephews; and a great niece-in-law, Layne and Kelsey Duncan and Chase Duncan.
Memorials may be made to Bible Baptist Church, P.O. Box 292, Overton, Texas 75684.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com.
