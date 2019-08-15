A Celebration of Life for Rondell Edward Duncan, Sr., 77, of Overton, will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home of Overton.
Mr. Duncan passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Tyler. He was born June 21, 1942 in Henderson to the late Derwin Rondell and Carrie Mae Sutton Duncan. He married Shera Faye Buckelew July 3, 1962 in Tyler and worked at Tyler Pipe and retired as a supervisor after thirty years. After his retirement, he owned and operated J. C. Pawn Shop in Tyler for 22 years. He was a member and trustee at Bible Baptist Church in Overton.
Besides his parents, Rondell was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Kay Duncan in 1969, a son, Rondell Edward Duncan, Jr. in 1990, and a brother, Gilbert Duncan.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Shera Duncan of Overton; a grandson and his wife, Johnathan and Roxie Duncan of Teaserville; an ex-daughter-in-law, Darlene Darcy McCarty of Loga Vista; an ex-granddaughter, Farrar Richardson of Lindale; a great-granddaughter; the sunshine of her Pappy’s life, Aunaleigh Lee Faith Duncan; two step-great-grandchildren, Caden and Chelsie; a nephew and his wife, Mark and Holly Duncan of Roanoke.
Memorials may be made to Bible Baptist Church, P.O. Box 292, Overton, Texas 75684.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com.
