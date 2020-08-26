Funeral services for Mr. Ronald Williamson, 74, of Mt. Enterprise, was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church in Mt. Enterprise with Bro. Marshall Moorhead officiating, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family did receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at the funeral home.
Mr. Williamson passed from this life on July 20, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 29, 1945, in Somerset, Kentucky to the late Fred and Rosie (Maiden) Williamson. After high school, Mr. Williamson served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Vietnam from 1966-1967. He later moved to Mt. Enterprise where he has lived for the last 38 years and was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. He worked as an equipment operator for Rusk County in Precinct 3. Ronald was a car fanatic and loved to hunt and fish. He also owned several show walking horses. Above all, Mr. Williamson loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Fred and sisters Pauline, Virginia, and Teresa.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 53 years, Lily Williamson of Mt. Enterprise; children, David Williamson of Mt. Enterprise, Bobbie Duke and husband Gary of Mt. Enterprise, and Billy Williamson of Minden; brother, Wayne Williamson and wife Marie of Virginia; sister, Mary Doan of Michigan; grandchildren, Michelle Barrett, Tracy Cooper, and Christopher Cooper; great-grandson, Tyler Park; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
