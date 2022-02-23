Graveside services for Ms. Robin Christine Anderson, 60, of Tatum, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Martin Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends before the service on Thursday, at the cemetery.
Ms. Anderson passed from this life on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Henderson Health and Rehab. She was born August 8, 1961, in South Dakota and has been a long-time resident of Tatum. Ms. Anderson had worked as a waitress for K-Bobs and formerly attended County Line Baptist Church. She also enjoyed listening to, and selling items on, Swap and Shop on the radio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Hazel (Allred) Williams, and a brother, Martin Roy Mattson.
Survivors include her sons, Jason Smith of Henderson, and Bruce Smith of Tatum; brother, Carl Mattson of Longview; sister, Susie McWilliams of Longview; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
