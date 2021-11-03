Robert William Irvin, aged 88, of Henderson, Texas, passed away on October 28, 2021.
He is remembered with an abiding love by his nephews, Marcus (Nancy) Irvin, Kent Irvin, David (Samantha) Fears and nieces, Linda Irvin deVilleneuve and Rebecca Fears (Bill) Timm. Robert was also a dear Uncle to seven Grand-nieces and Grand-nephews and their children.
Robert or “Bobby” was a hard worker all his life. Discovering his aptitude with electrical work at the early age of sixteen, he later earned the position of Head Electrician for Henderson Clay Products, a position he held for 40 plus years, on call for 24/7 throughout the entire tenure. This work ethic carried on as he tended and lived on the land where he was born; running cows, growing crops and all the long days that this work brings, were borne without complaint. The same capacity for work was evident in his devotion and care of parent’s Charles Sr. and Ruth, and in the love, he shared with sister, Sarah and brother, Charles who preceded him in death.
Those that knew him, knew his opinions were big but, even more so, his heart. The time he made to take generations of nieces and nephews to feed the cows, fish the ponds, or walk the farm, left such wonderful memories. He built a legacy, but we will remember most, the huge smile when he would see us arrive for a visit. His joy and love were evident! Dearest Uncle, neighbor, friend you will not be forgotten.
Interment will be at Duncan Cemetery, Good Springs, Texas.
Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Henderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.