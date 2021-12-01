During his 83 years, 7 months, and 21 days here on this earth, Robert didn’t have to wonder what life would be like when his days here ended. He had the assurance of life forever with Jesus in Heaven and that was his ever defining motive in all that he did. While those of us left here will miss him terribly, we rejoice that he is in a place where there is no pain or suffering, only everlasting joy with Jesus.
Robert leaves behind his beloved wife and life-long partner of 62 and ½ years, Barbara Taylor Vinson. Shortly after they married, they moved to Austin where he completed his Bachelors of Engineering degree at UT (Hook ‘Em Horns!). Together they raised 3 children, Joan (Darrell) Andrews, Johnny (Shelia) Vinson and Jayne (Jimmy) Pleasant. Their legacy doesn’t end here but extends to numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews that cover the globe.
Robert is survived by his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Those there to greet him in heaven are his parents, Donnell and Ollie Mae Vinson, sister Nancy Vinson, grandson Jeremy Roberts and many aunts, uncles, brothers and sister-in-law, cousins and friends.
The life of Robert Wayne Vinson will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 1st with a visitation from 5-7 PM at Rader Funeral Home Henderson and then again at the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 2 also at Rader Funeral Home. Graveside services will immediately follow at Crims Chapel Cemetery in Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FBC of Henderson where Robert and Barbara have been faithful members for the last 20+ years
