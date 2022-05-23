Funeral services for Mr. Robert W. Furguson, 75, of New London, will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Doyle Sumrall officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, May 20, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mr. Furguson passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Christus Good Shepherd in Longview. He was born March 25, 1947, in Henderson to the late Sam and Elaine Furguson. Robert served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam conflict, and later retired from the Army Reserve. He also served as a Patriot Rider. He had worked for the West Rusk ISD in Maintenance and also as a Bus Rider.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Furguson; and brother, Ottis Furguson.
Survivors include son David Furguson of New London, and daughter Teresa Allen of Kilgore; three grandchildren, Amber Rae of Henderson, Shawn Allen of Kilgore, and Alex Jones of Henderson; two great-grandchildren, A’Ja Coleman and Jagger Cooper, both of Henderson; brother Roger Furguson of New London, and sister Wanda Welchel of New London; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Lucas Furguson, John Furguson, Steve Furguson, Randy Furguson, Jason Welchel, Joe Brunson, John Brunson, and David Kinsler.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
