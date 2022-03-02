Robert Shipley was born to Mildred Williams Shipley and Hubert Vest Shipley on July 31, 1947 in Marshall, Texas. He passed away on February 25, 2022 after a courageous battle with prostate cancer at the age of 74. He died peacefully at his home in Henderson, Texas surrounded by his loved ones.
Robert was a proud Navy veteran serving his country from September 1964 until April 1968 primarily stationed in Qui Nhon, Vietnam. Robert was awarded 4 medals for his tour of duty one of which being a bronze star for heroic or meritorious achievement.
Robert was a skilled machinist, competitive dirt track race car builder, lover of fast horses and an excellent country and western dancer. He enjoyed sharing all of these passions with family and friends. He was an amazing coach, trainer and mentor. If you had the privilege of being taken into his circle there is no doubt you come out a better person and having learned something.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Tina Webb, and husband, Scott Webb, and their sons Stetson and Sterling Webb. His girlfriend, Judy Ausmus and her family that he loved as his own. Robert is also survived by, his brother, Buford Shipley and several nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his Dad, Mom and Sisters; Leona Baily, Sue Harris and Ruth Freeman.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rader Funeral Home on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will be after celebration until 7pm. This will be an informal service which is exactly the way Robert wanted it. Guests are welcome to come and go from start until finish.
In memory of Robert donations can be made to Hospice of East Texas.
