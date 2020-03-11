Robert “Paul” Duncan, 54, of Henderson, passed from this life on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. He was born March 19, 1965 in Henderson. He worked for Eastex Telephone and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dan and Ermin Duncan; Lonnie and Vergie Armstrong and his beloved uncle, Gene Duncan.
Survivors include: his wife of 28 years, Susan Duncan; parents, Mack and Dean Duncan of Laneville; daughter, Lindi Duncan of Tyler and son, Dillon Duncan of Henderson; niece, Krista Wallis and husband, Chad Wallis of Laneville and nephew, Shelby Cole in Longview; and great-nephew, Dalton Wallis of Laneville. He left behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Paul loved his family, friends, co-workers and church family. He was a prankster and always had a smile on his face and always had a come-back for any comment that was made. He brought joy to everyone’s lives. He loved going on trips with his family, riding four-wheelers and showing off his truck. He has had health problems all of his life, but he always seemed to take it in stride, never complaining.
Visitation will be at Crawford-A Crim Funeral Home in Henderson from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9. Funeral services will be at Calvary Baptist Church in Henderson on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Bill Kuykendall, Rev. Frank Lane, and Rev. Steve Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Duncan Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Tony Cavaliere, Robby Propes, Ronald Jack Glenn, Cliff Weems, Scott Powell and Danny Davis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mack Holland, Dwight Brightwell and Billy Penney.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
