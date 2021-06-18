Robert ‘Papa’ Howard passed away peacefully on June 12, 2021, at his home in Henderson.
He was born December 6, 1948, in Coweta, OK to Robert Duane Howard Sr. and Doris Jean Bowers Howard. Robert was of Cherokee descent.
In 1983, he married Sandra Adamson. Together they raised four children Duane, Nova, Tarah and Micah. He also mentored many others along the way.
He was blessed with 13 grandchildren: Preston, Aubrey, Elisha, Colby, Alec, Baylee, Addison, Gunnar, Catherine, Toby ,Trinity, Cannon,Sami and 2 great grandchildren: Grayson and Elle.
Everyone who knew or met Robert knew of his infectious passion for his family. He enjoyed being outside working and teaching his family about lawn maintenance. He and his wife were exceptional dancers. Robert was also an amazing cook.
Robert served his country in the United States Air Force.
He is also survived by his brothers Courtney Howard and wife Shelia, Clark Howard, many nieces and nephews and one very special sister Robbie Nodine.
Cremation arrangements were handled under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson.
