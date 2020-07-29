Graveside services for Mr. Robert Meza, 74, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery. Interment followed under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mr. Meza passed away July 20, 2020, at Willis-Knighton Pierremont in Shreveport, Louisiana.
He was born Sept. 27, 1945 in Kenedy, TX to the late Jesus and Jesusa Meza. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Linda Birdwell Meza. Survivors include: daughter, Theresa Meza of Bossier City, brother, Ramon Meza, and sister, Elodia Meza. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
