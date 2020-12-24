Funeral mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Robert Juarez, Sr., will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at St. Jude’s Catholic Church with Father Joe Kannampuzha officiating. It is highly recommended to wear masks during the Mass.
Rosary will be held from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation will follow from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home. Wearing masks during the Rosary and Visitation is also highly recommended.
Robert Juarez, Sr. was born in Panuco Vera Cruz, Mexico on May 9th, 1948 to parents Antonio Juarez Sr. and Juanita Juarez. Robert passed away on December 21st, 2020 in Tyler, Texas after his courageous fight against COVID-19.
Robert graduated Robert E Lee High School, home of the fighting ganders, in Baytown, Texas class of 1967. Robert answered the call from his country and served in the US Army Corp of Engineers. Robert was honorably discharged in 1971.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents Antonio Sr and wife Juanita Juarez and brothers Jesse Juarez Sr and Blas Juarez. Robert is survived by wife of 34 wonderful years, Gina Juarez. Children: Hector Juarez and wife Laura, Robert Juarez Jr and wife Stephanie, Angela Yrlas and husband Tony, Joseph Juarez and wife Kelly, Christina Dobbins and husband Chris, and Pedro Antonio Juarez. Sister Mary Contreras and Husband Johnny, Sister Rosie Rodriguez and husband Tony, brother Tony Juarez and wife Emma, Brother Johnny Juarez, brother Manual Juarez and Wife Kimmie, brother Arthur Juarez and wife Maribel, all of Baytown Texas. Robert is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Robert was a devout member of St Jude’s Catholic Church in Henderson, Texas. He was proud to serve his lord by being a member of the church choir. Robert also was an avid sports lover and was known by so many simply as “Coach”. Furthermore, his love for inspiring the youth carried over off the field and was highlighted in the awarding of the “Hero for Children” award by the Texas Education Agency in 2001. He was awarded for his volunteer service to the youth of Northside Elementary school in Henderson, Texas. Robert was an electrical engineer by trade, however, his full-time role was that of being a dad, grandpa, and friend to all he knew. Robert was “firm, but fair” and always “left no doubt…”
Robert was a father, a soldier, a brother, an uncle, a “Pa”, and a friend to all. However, his greatest accomplishment in life will be the legacy he leaves behind in his family, community, and church. To know Robert was to know our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
He will be greatly missed, however, we can rest assured he is at peace with the Lord.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.