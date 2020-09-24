Robert Gossett passed away on September 20, 2020, at the age of 75, in the comfort of his son’s home surrounded by his family.
Robert was born on October 16, 1944, to Gordon and Floy Gossett in Henderson, where he spent most of his life. He retired from Texas Eastman and continued to pursue his love of mechanic work for many years.
Robert enjoyed living in the country where he could peacefully swing underneath his favorite tree in the front yard all the while enjoying nature and tinkering on projects. He equally enjoyed spending many hours at his favorite restaurant, The Star Cafe, talking with people and having a home cooked meal.
Mr. Gossett is survived by his sister, Helen Holland; brothers, James and David Gossett; daughter, Gina; son, Brett; four grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father, brother J.L., and sister Frances.
At Mr. Gossett’s request no services will be held.
Online condolences can be made at www.midlothianfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.