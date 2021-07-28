Funeral services for Mr. Robert Giles, 83, of Lake Cherokee will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Clayton Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday prior to the 2 p.m. service at Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
Robert Darrell Giles was born on March 27, 1938, in Tyler, Texas to James Erastus “Raz” and Jessie Giles and went home to meet his Savior face-to-face on July 22, 2021, at his home on Lake Cherokee in Longview, Texas. Robert married Nelda Pruitt on April 28, 1961, and they recently celebrated their 60th anniversary. Robert and Nelda had three children, Robert (Bob), Susan, and James (Jimmy).
Robert was a man of faith who loved the Lord and his family wholeheartedly. He served as a deacon for many years at Turnertown Baptist Church, and was a member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Robert enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, golfing, and baseball with his family. He lived his life well, with countless adventures and good times with those he loved. He was known for his kindness, love, and sense of humor, as well as being a model of Christ’s humility, integrity, and faith. He was known for saying “life’s made up of memories,” and built his life around creating wonderful memories of love and laughter with his family.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother, James Giles.
He is survived by wife Nelda; children Bob (Dina), Susan (Tommy), and Jimmy (Jana); grandchildren Amber (Billie), Laura, Danae (Dante), Ashley, Ryan (Sonja), Trey, Parker (Chris), Sara, Megan (Dustin), Rebekah (Johnathan), Travis, Lauren, Meredith, and Maizy; great-grandchildren Nathan, Emily, Isaiah, Elise, Brooklyn, Talon, Clara Jane, Luke, and Kathryn; and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, and other friends and family.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
“Well done, thou good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:21a
