Funeral services for Mr. Robert Eugene Scoggins, 68, of Henderson, was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Marshall and George Conway officiating. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the funeral home.
Mr. Scoggins passed from this life on November 1, 2019, at his residence. He was born October 11, 1951, in Henderson to the late Eugene and Grace (Allen) Scoggins. Robert graduated from Henderson High School in 1970 and later attended Henderson County Junior College. He went on to a long career, and retired from LeTourneau, and he was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Davis Scoggins.
Survivors include his sons, Josh Scoggins and wife Brendy of Lantana, and Jon Scoggins of McKinney; mother of his children, Viana Scoggins of Tyler; brother, Ralph Scoggins and wife Kay of Henderson; sister, Clara Braswell of Lorena, sister-in-law, Carol Marie Scoggins of Henderson; granddaughter, Izabella Scoggins; and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Loy Dorsey, Ricky Fabbiani, Robert Harris, Jimmy Sanders, Lee Scoggins, Randy Scoggins, and Johnny Tillison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eastside Baptist Church at 2300 E. Main St., Henderson, TX 75652, and/or the charity of your choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
