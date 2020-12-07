Robert “Bob” Oland Brown, Sr., 81, of Henderson, Texas, passed from this life on Friday evening, November 27, 2020 in his home surrounded by loved ones.
Bob was born on December 10, 1938 in Rusk, Texas to the late Elton Ray and Gertrude (Copeland) Brown. At the age of 10, he met his childhood sweetheart over a piece of pecan pie, and on February 26, 1960, he wed his sweetheart, Adelia (Dee) Byers Brown. They were blessed with 60 years of marriage and three dearly loved children.
Before moving to Henderson in 1976, Bob was a supervisor at Southwestern Bell in Houston. During his professional years in Henderson, he was employed at Texas Utilities, became owner and operator of Henderson Lock & Safe, and worked as supervisor at Fiberglass Specialties, respectively. At the age of 58, he returned to school and earned his certification in respiratory therapy. He was employed by Henderson Memorial Hospital where he worked until he retired at the age of 72.
Bob was a loving father, a delightful grandfather, and enjoyed many passions and hobbies. He had a talent for woodworking, a family-famous recipe for the very best pecan pie, a love for western movies, bluegrass country gospel music, and enjoyed morning coffee almost daily at Herschel’s among friends.
Of all his accomplishments and talents, it is the family’s deepest honor and privilege to share the legacy of faith he leaves behind. Bob was a most passionate and driven servant of Christ. Forever a student of God’s Word, he never stopped learning and growing, and he never stopped sharing his faith and conviction that God’s love can save anybody. It was that conviction that led him to teach with a fiery passion in prison ministry for approximately ten years, much of that time following his professional retirement. Over the course of his life, he served many years as a benevolence deacon and later as an elder at the South Main Church of Christ. He also spent many years preaching at various churches in Rusk County. Bob untiringly sowed the message of abundant love and freedom found in Christ, and out of his lifelong offering, God brought forth a tremendous increase. Because of the work he did throughout his life preaching, teaching, and mentoring, thousands have come to know and give their lives to Christ.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Adelia (Dee) Byers Brown; son Robert Oland Brown, Jr. and wife, Theresa; daughter Renee Brown Hampton and husband, Wayne; daughter Sherri Brown Stegall and husband, Chris; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to Angel Care Hospice for their compassionate care.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, at the South Main Church of Christ, Bob Payne officiating. The family will be receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. in the auditorium until service time.
If desired, flowers and memorial donations may be sent directly to South Main Church of Christ, 402 South Main St., Henderson, TX 75654.
