Brock

Robert Allen Brock, 82, of Henderson, went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2023.  Robert was saved and baptized at age 14 at Silsbee First Baptist Church in Silsbee, TX.  He received his Doctor of Theology at the Texas Baptist Institute and Seminary in Henderson, TX and his Master Degree in Education from Sam Houston University in Huntsville, TX.

Robert went on to teach Horticulture to women prisoners in the Goree unit at Huntsville State Prison. He taught 8th grade earth science at Huntsville ISD, pastored Brooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Beckville for 14 years, served as a Mount Zion Missionary, and pastored Tyler Road Baptist Church in Henderson since 1988. He was also a Texas Baptist and Seminary instructor for 45 years.  He was a writer for Bogard Press Sunday School Devotionals and also a writer who published novels and devotional books, an artist (portraits and landscapes), builder and carpenter, and serviced proudly in the United States Air Force for 9 years. 

