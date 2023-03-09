Robert Allen Brock, 82, of Henderson, went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2023. Robert was saved and baptized at age 14 at Silsbee First Baptist Church in Silsbee, TX. He received his Doctor of Theology at the Texas Baptist Institute and Seminary in Henderson, TX and his Master Degree in Education from Sam Houston University in Huntsville, TX.
Robert went on to teach Horticulture to women prisoners in the Goree unit at Huntsville State Prison. He taught 8th grade earth science at Huntsville ISD, pastored Brooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Beckville for 14 years, served as a Mount Zion Missionary, and pastored Tyler Road Baptist Church in Henderson since 1988. He was also a Texas Baptist and Seminary instructor for 45 years. He was a writer for Bogard Press Sunday School Devotionals and also a writer who published novels and devotional books, an artist (portraits and landscapes), builder and carpenter, and serviced proudly in the United States Air Force for 9 years.
Robert was preceded in glory by his mother, Aileen Brock Weeks, stepfather Richard Barron Weeks, brothers; Richard and George Weeks and his sister, Patricia Fortenberry.
Robert is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ella of Henderson. Sons; Dirk Brock and wife Shawna of Henderson, Jason Brock of Tyler and Wade Brock of Tyler. His grandchildren; Kevin Brock and wife Jill of Tipton, IN, Tyler Brock and wife Rachel of Richmond Hill, GA, Travis Brock of Longview, and Robert L. Brock and wife Hannah of Tyler. He is also survived by his great grandchildren; Tristian, Bonnie Ella, Leighton, Lauren, Elam, Carter, and Garrett, plus many loved nieces and nephews, as well as his brother, Ronald Weeks of Woodville, TX and sister-in-law Vickie Jane Weeks of Onalaska, TX
A special thank you to UT Health Henderson and Tyler Hospitals as well as Hospice of East Texas in Tyler.
Please make contributions to Texas Baptist Institute and Seminary, 1300 Longview Dr. Henderson, TX, 75652. Tel. 903-657-6543
Funeral services for Dr. Robert Brock are to be held Saturday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson.
A visitation will be held the night before between 6 and 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Robert was born on April 15, 1941, and passed away on March 6, 2023.
