Mr. Richard Rush Brown, 75, of Henderson passed away October 6, 2022, in Tyler. He was born December 4, 1946, in Garland, Texas to A. D. Brown Jr. and Virgie Wynkoop Brown. He owned and operated Brown’s Communications in Henderson and was a resident of Rusk County for almost 50 years. He loved trains, and enjoyed seeing the old steam locomotives and collecting model train sets of all kinds. He was a big part of Rusk County and helped get radio communications throughout the East Texas area. He enjoyed HAM Radio, especially being known by his call sign, K5RRB.
Mr. Brown helped start the Sidewalk Sale in Dallas where people could buy two way radio equipment for many years. He loved to bring people together through the HAM Radio programs that he would do for various organizations. He loved and served his Lord and was a member of The First Baptist Church of Henderson for forty years, where he was a Deacon and drove the Church bus to pick up the elderly.
