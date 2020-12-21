Richard Paul Loughlin and Wilma Walker Loughlin began dating in 1989. During the four years they dated Richard’s persistence in asking Wilma to marry him paid off. He would joke “On the fourth time she said YES!” The two married at the First Baptist Church in Whitehouse on June 23, 1993.
During the 31 years they were together, Richard gave Wilma the world and Wilma poured her energy into providing him a loving home and helping him build a successful C.P.A firm. They often commented on what a wonderful life they had together. The two shared a love of travel, dancing, pinochle and volunteer work in Henderson and the surrounding community. Together, they established a large group of friends to share in the activities they so enjoyed.
Richard married into a large family. Wilma was the dedicated mother of four children, and as the years went on, they became the grandparents of her 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Richard also became best friends with her ex-husband (my dad) & she became best friends with his new wife. The four got together almost weekly to play games or meet up for dinner. Through their friendship, our family grew stronger. The four of them loved to tell people they were husband/wife in-laws.
At 80, Richard sold his C.P.A. firm in Henderson and retired. Shortly after retirement, they moved to the Tyler area to be closer to us kids, travel more and (for Richard) play golf. On September 18, 2020, at the age of 80, Mom lost a short battle with cancer. Her passing devasted us all, especially Richard. On December 2, 2020, at the age of 83, Richard lost a long battle with cancer. His passing was bittersweet. We hated to say good-bye but took joy in knowing they were now together; the two of them ballroom dancing once again.
Richard and Wilma were preceded in death by her son Ricky Casey of Frankston. They are survived and loved by their children R.P. Loughlin of Holly Hill, FL; Jeff Casey of Tyler; Kyle Casey & wife Kristi of Tyler; and Kelli Casey Landreth-Smith & husband Paul of Frankston; 12 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID, a dual service will be postponed until a later time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson, The Henderson Rotary Club, The Salvation Army in Tyler or The Fisher House Foundation which helps serve veterans in Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.