Richard Lawrence Cooper, 60, of Mayflower, Arkansas died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was born on Dec. 15, 1958 in Henderson, Texas to the late Richard Cooper and the late Nell (Story) Cooper.
Since childhood Ricky loved to tinker with tools and engines. When given a red Radio Flyer wagon for Christmas he removed the wheels with a socket wrench. At seventeen he spent most of his time under the hood of his most prized possession, a blue 1968 Camaro.
From there Ricky entered a lifelong career in the field of mechanics. Throughout the years he was recommended and sought after for advice on complicated mechanical problems.
Collecting and restoring vintage automobiles was one of his hobbies, as well as watching Nascar racing, playing his banjo and guitar, and collecting guns. He loved nature and being outdoors walking his property with his dogs while feeding his ducks and geese. Ricky was a big man with an equally big heart. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his ex-wife Sandy Bridges of Mayflower, Arkansas, a sister Cathy Davis (Matt) of Greenbrier, Arkansas, a twin sister Cindy Jackson (Terry) of Longview, Texas, a brother Tommy Cooper (Sandra) of Henderson, Texas, a sister Christie Herr of Farmerville, Louisiana, brother Rick Cooper (Stefanie) of Tatum, Texas, a sister Susan Cooper of Dallas, Texas, and numerous nieces nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. at Rusk County Memorial Garden in Henderson.
