Richard Earl Miller died unexpectedly on March 21, 2020.
He was born to Alberta Miller on June 18, 1957, in Henderson, Texas. Richard was a graduate of the Class of 1975, Henderson High School.
He later attended Wiley College in Marshall, Texas where he majored in History. He leaves to mourn his passing his mother, Alberta Miller, beloved children, brothers Talmadge Miller Sr., Mark Miller, H. Stanley Miller, nieces LaTressa, Ericka, Tamarra and nephew, Talmadge Miller, Jr, and a host of family and friends who knew him well.
Funeral services will be performed graveside at Mt.Vernon-Greenville Cemetery, located on CR 217, Henderson, Texas. The service will begin at 1 p.m.
