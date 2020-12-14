Funeral services for Mr. Richard Earl Colley, 89, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Don Wayt officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 14, at the funeral home.
Mr. Colley passed from this life on December 10, 2020 at UT Health in Tyler. He was born on April 29, 1931, in California to the late Jewell Franklin Colley and Ruby Mae (Minor) Colley and spent many years as a resident of Henderson. Mr. Colley proudly served his country in the US Air Force, and retired as a Sergeant, and enjoyed flying radio-controlled airplanes. He was a Plant Manager for Fleetwood Enterprises.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jewell Colley, and mother, Ruby Nethery and husband Bill; his wife of 50 years, Tommie Colley; daughter, Shelia Ann Boone; stepson, Jackie Lynn Pierson; brother, Harold Colley; sister, Ann Jenkins.
Survivors include his sons, Dwayne Colley of San Antonio, Wade Colley and wife Marcy of Henderson; daughter Ruth Becker and husband of San Antonio; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
