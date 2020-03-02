Graveside services for Mr. Richard “Dick” Sprano, 71, of Norman, Oklahoma, were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Davis Cemetery with Rev. Joe Orr officiating. Interment followed under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mr. Sprano passed away February 26, 2020, in Kingfisher, Oklahoma. He was born August 12, 1948, in Gause, Texas and was a longtime resident of Henderson where he owned and operated Sprano Concrete Construction.
Services were under the care of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
