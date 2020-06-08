Graveside services for Mr. Richard Calvin Gipson, Jr., age 52, of Tennessee Colony will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Trammell Cemetery, Tatum. Burial will follow under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Richard Calvin Gipson, Jr. was born on August 10, 1967 in Riverside, California to Mr. Richard Gipson, Sr. and Gail Mitchell Gipson. He graduated high school from the California public school system. Upon graduating, Richard continued his education and attended Truck Driving School where he received his CDL license. He was an ordained minister, receiving his doctorate and was working towards becoming a lawyer.
Richard will forever be remembered for his kindness and loving spirit and he touched the lives of so many people that met him. God sent him a loving wife, Willie Sears on September 22, 2001.
Richard Calvin Gipson, Jr. was preceded in death by his father, Richard Gipson, Sr. and his grandmother, Viloine Mitchell-Corde.
Leaving to cherish his precious memories are his loving wife, Willie Sears Gipson of Tatum, Texas; mother, Gail Mitchell-Gipson of California; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Johnson of Tatum, Texas; six daughters, Michelle Sears-Gipson of Tatum, Texas; Ry-Drete Simpson Gipson of Tatum, Texas; Gail Gipson of Kilgore, Texas; Na’Keisha Bagent of Kilgore, Texas; Tiffani Johnson of Henderson, Texas and Alijha Pipkins of Henderson, Texas; three grandchildren, Ja’Zahya Williams of Tatum, Texas; Mark Muckleroy of Henderson, Texas and Julian Muckleroy of Henderson, Texas; one sister, April Gipson of California; one brother, Calvin Gipson of California; two special sisters, Renae (Johnathan) Carston of Tatum, Texas and Stephanie Fuller of Henderson, Texas; a special aunt, Merlene Thompson of Tatum, Texas; a host of very dear aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and close friends.
Public viewing for Mr. Gipson will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Gipson passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Galveston.
Online condolences can be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
