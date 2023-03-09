Richard Byrd Linebarger was born Jan. 5, 1935, in Barry County, Mo., to Charles and Nancy Byrd Linebarger. He was the youngest of five children. Richard died March 4, 2023, in Henderson, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Dr. David Higgs officiating. Visitation with the family will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be at 11:30 a.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, in the Fayetteville National Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Richard, or Dick as he was known by his Linebarger family, grew up in Southwest Missouri. He graduated from Exeter High School in 1953 after attending Butterfield schools for much of his childhood. Following graduation, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the 11th Airborne Division. He earned his Parachutist Badge, or jump wings, making several jumps before being badly hurt Aug. 11, 1954, in a training mission near Fort Campbell, Ky. Richard went through a lengthy rehabilitation before being honorably discharged.
After returning to Missouri, Richard began a career as a truck driver. Over the years, he worked for a number of firms – including as a long haul driver – before settling in to making shorter, regional trips for Springdale, Ark.-based Whillock’s Manufacturing Co.
On Jan. 4, 1964, Richard married Melba June Smith, and the couple settled in Springdale. They were longtime members of Elmdale Baptist Church in Springdale, then, later on, at First Baptist Church in Lowell, Ark.
After being forced into early retirement because of the military injury, Richard volunteered as a liaison with the Disabled American Veterans chapter in Springdale, helping older veterans navigate the paperwork and red tape to access needed benefits.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, along with his brother Morris Linebarger, and sisters, Eupha Goins, Marjorie Gipson and Wilma Long.
Richard is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Les and Shannon Linebarger, of Henderson; grandson, Zeb Linebarger of Fayetteville, Ark.; granddaughter, Cates Linebarger, also of Fayetteville; sister-in-law, Phyllis Smith of Fort Smith, Ark.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard’s family is also thankful for the care that was provided the last several months by the staff at Brookdale Senior Living.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Children’s Building Fund at 207 W. Main St., Henderson, TX 75652.
