Funeral services for Rev. Richard (Rick) Alan Perry, II, 42, of Henderson, were held at 12 p.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 at Eastview United Pentecostal Church in Lufkin with Rev. Mark Green officiating. Interment followed at Fellowship Baptist Cemetery in Warren, TX under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation was from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Monday, May 11 at the church.
Rev. Richard (Rick) Alan Perry II passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born Oct. 16, 1977 in Conroe, TX. Rev. Rick Perry was currently serving as pastor of Price New Life Tabernacle UPC. He deeply loved his congregation and was so happy to be pastoring in the Henderson area. Rick was passionate about people. He loved and he loved big!!! There are not many things that Rick loved more than Bible Quizzing. It was in his blood. Rick poured himself into the development of both quizzers and coaches. He always had an encouraging word that accompanied his smile at each tournament. Rick believed in Bible Quizzers. Rick enjoyed junk shopping. He was known to browse garage sales, pawn shops, and even antique shops looking for that unique treasure. He would purchase the contents of storage units and would sell those contents turning one man’s trash into treasure. This was one of the many ways that Rick touched the lives of His community. Rick was truly a family man. His life revolved around Melanie, Andrew, Alayna, and Arlan. Rick spent countless hours doing things that they enjoyed, such as camping, fishing, swimming, quizzing, riding bikes, and traveling. He enjoyed being with his family. To know Rick is to love Rick and to be loved by Rick is to be loved greatly. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, F. Q. and Naomi Perry, and E.E. and Joyce Nottingham.
Survivors include: his wife, Melanie Darlene (Saulsbury) Perry; children, Andrew Bryce Perry, Alayna Darlene Perry, and Arlan Jayce Perry, all of Henderson; father and mother, Richard Alan Perry, Sr. and Sue (Nottingham) Perry of Warren, TX; sisters, Alize Walton and husband Damarcus of Warren, TX, and Guenda Jones of Warren, TX.
