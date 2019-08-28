Richard A. Toivonen passedaway peacefully at the Henderson Health and Rehab Center in Henderson on Aug. 24, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 17, 1933 in Ishpeming Mich. to Victor and Aili (Tuomi)Toivonen. Richard was raised in Republic, Mich. and that is where he attended school. He joined the Navy in 1951. His duty assignment was on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. He received an honorable discharge in 1954.
He then worked for the Great Lakes Shipping Company. He married Judith Byttyla on Nov. 29, 1958 in Republic, Mich. He retired from Cliffs Natural Resources as a boiler room attendant for over 30 years.
As a young family man he enjoyed many a camping trip with his family. Later in life he enjoyed playing golf, watching baseball and a ride to a casino.
He is survived by a son David Toivonen of Henderson, three daughters, Brenda (Paul) Maddock, Wendy (Brian Gardner) Perry, Becky (Brad) Havel all of Ishpeming, Mich., six grandchildren Matthew (Jolie) Maddock of Nagaunee, Mich., Alyssa (Drew) Johnson, Emersyn and Payton Nelson, Tucker and Tanner Havel, two great-granddaughters Lacy and Emma Johnson all of Ishpeming, Mich., three brothers Marvin of Ishpeming Mich., Neal of Summerdale, Ala. and Donald of Longview, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Judith, stillborn son Allen, son Mark, in-laws Hugo and Martha Byttyla and brother Arnold.
Per Richard’s wishes there will be no service.
The Charles Rader Funeral Home of Henderson is assisting the family.
