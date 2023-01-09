Rhonda Leigh Calhoun was born on October 31, 1961, to parents Jack and Gwendoline Rider in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and passed away at home on January 3, 2022.
She graduated from Stillwell High School in 1979 as the class Valedictorian. She attended Northeastern State University earning her Bachelor of Science degree in accounting in 1983, and was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority while attending from 1979 - 1983. She married her husband Richard T. Calhoun on March 7, 1992, in Tahlequah, OK. They moved to Henderson, TX in 1997, where she resided until her passing. She worked at Vera Bank, formally CNB for 25 years.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Edward Rider and Gwendoline Laughlin Rider.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Calhoun of Henderson, her sister, Jacqueline M. Kabrick and husband, Edward of Edmond, OK and their daughter, Megan Marie Duvall and husband Riley, as well as their children, Chaney Marie and Cruze James Duvall. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ann Scogin and husband Vernon of Claremore, OK and their children, Nicole Scogin of Denver, CO and Andrew Scogin and wife Amanda of Plano, TX. And her brother-in-law, Ron Calhoun of St. Louis, MO and his children, Sarah Calhoun of San Fransico, CA and Sam Calhoun and wife Kaitlyn of Denver, CO.
Rhonda also left behind many special friends including, Marj and Waylon Wagner of Henderson, Becky Tanner of Henderson, Waylon Wiggins of Stutgart, AR, her Vera Bank family of 25 years and her fur baby of the home, Zoe.
Funeral services for Rhonda Calhoun will be held on Saturday, January 7 at 11 a.m. at Gladewater Methodist Church. A visitation will be held the night before on Friday between 6 and 8 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Henderson. A family burial will take place on Monday, January 9 at 11 a.m. at Stillwell City Cemetery in Stillwell, OK.
To plant a tree in memory of Rhonda Calhoun as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.