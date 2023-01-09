Calhoun

Rhonda Leigh Calhoun was born on October 31, 1961, to parents Jack and Gwendoline Rider in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and passed away at home on January 3, 2022.  

She graduated from Stillwell High School in 1979 as the class Valedictorian. She attended Northeastern State University earning her Bachelor of Science degree in accounting in 1983, and was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority while attending from 1979 - 1983.  She married her husband Richard T. Calhoun on March 7, 1992, in Tahlequah, OK. They moved to Henderson, TX in 1997, where she resided until her passing.  She worked at Vera Bank, formally CNB for 25 years. 

