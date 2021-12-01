Funeral services for Mrs. Rhonda Kay Fulton, 60, of Overton, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Jason Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Fulton passed from this life on November 25, 2021, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. She was born September 25, 1961, in Overton and spent most of her life in Henderson before moving back to Overton in recent years. Rhonda was the manager of the toy department for Walmart for over 15 years and was attending Bar None Cowboy Church. She had a heart for animals and enjoyed her calming trips to the casino. Rhonda loved her grandchildren so very much and enjoyed spending time with them. Her family was her pride and joy.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Gossett; and grandchildren, Katherine Waggoner and Matthew Waggoner.
Survivors include her father, Bill Gossett of Quitman; her 4 children, Krystal Armstrong and Jeremy Murrieta of Henderson, Amber Bernabe and husband Carlos of Overton, and Brittany Fulton of Henderson; brother, Ronny Lummus and wife Tianna of Washington; sisters, Pam Gossett and husband Wayne of Henderson, and Teresa Moore and husband Danny of Henderson; 19 grandchildren whom she loved dearly; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Murrieta Jr., Carlos Bernabe Jr., Mark Waggoner, Will Gossett, Gene “Bug” Gossett, Epifanio Bernabe, Wayne Gossett, and Lane Gossett.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
