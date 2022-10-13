The family will receive friends after the service on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the church.
There will be a family gathering for a committal service at a later time at Henry’s Chapel Cemetery near Troup, Texas.
Mr. Dill passed from this life on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Henderson. He was born on May 13, 1934, in Santa Ana, California, to the late Herbert Edgar and Moreau Kate Tolbert Dill. He graduated from Bethel College and Seminary in McKenzie TN in 1958. Mr. Dill served as a pastor in the Cumberland Presbyterian Churches all over the United States and even served as a missionary to Japan from 1961 to 1967. Some of the Churches he pastored over the years were in Kansas City, MO, Denton, TX, Red Bank in Chattanooga, TN, Olney, TX, Lebanon, TN, Marlow, OK, Apache, OK, Newcastle, OK and Magnum, OK. He was also the Founding Minister of the Methodist Church in Quail Springs and served them from 1988 to 1991 and later served as a Methodist Pastor for many years retiring from Henry’s Chapel and Carlisle Methodist Churches.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Jane Dill; and daughter, Diane Marie Dill.
Survivors include his son, Michael Dill of Henderson; and grandchildren, Courtney Lanham of Illinois, and Aubrey Bucher and Justin of Los Alamos, New Mexico.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
